HANNIBAL — Ever since the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau’s (HCVB) new Visitors Center in May, more and more people have been stopping in to take part in a successful year filled with festivals, fun at local attractions and dozens of riverboat dockings.
Megan Rapp, HCVB director, said many visitors have come to see Hannibal’s unique blend of small-town charm and various festivities during the past year. Rapp stressed how festivals like Twain on Main, National Tom Sawyer Days, the Victorian Festival of Christmas and live performances during the Music Under the Stars series drew large crowds of people excited to get out and see what Hannibal has to offer. There were more than 30 riverboat dockings in 2021, and Rapp said more than 40 riverboat dockings are planned along with surprises at local attractions.
Rapp has seen an uptick in visitors coming through the new Visitors Center, located near the Hannibal Aquatic Center and alongside U.S. 36. The new, riverboat-inspired facility has offered visitors an ideal opportunity to receive information about Hannibal’s unique attractions and some destinations they might not have heard about.
Throughout the year, Rapp noted how many people visited America’s Hometown seeking the community’s mix of a tight-knit attributes and numerous outdoor events.
“This year was a really positive year for Hannibal tourism in general,” Rapp said. “People see us as a destination where they can be outdoors. We’re a small town, and so there’s tons of things to do.”
Rapp said all of the outdoor events posted strong numbers, and Rapp said it was great to welcome visitors to take part in a variety of experiences, including trolley rides, riverboat rides, visits to Mark Twain Cave, Mark Twain Museum and countless other attractions.
Rapp noted how the attractions, festivals and performances “ticked all the boxes,” from history to shopping, live music to family-friendly holiday celebrations.
The year ahead is poised to offer even more of what makes Hannibal unique. Rapp said there will be a “full calendar of events,” with Historic Downtown Hannibal looking better than ever before.
“We’re really looking forward to an exciting year. I think everyone is excited that 2022 will be the first year Viking Cruise Lines will be docking,” she said. “Tentatively, there’s going to be over 40 dockings next year. The riverboat traffic continues to grow. Hannibal is one of the highlights of those trips. We’re going to continue to welcome visitors — whether they come by one of the big riverboats or whether they come by car or by camper — we’re very excited to be welcoming everyone in 2022.”
