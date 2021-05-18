HANNIBAL — A tornado safe room and a pair of generators are part of the Hannibal School District’s eventual contribution to the Marion County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan which was recently approved by the Hannibal Board of Education.
One of the generators would be located in Korf Gymnasium, according to Rich Stilley, business manager of the school district.
“A generator for the main portion of Korf would always ensure it would be able to run if we had an event where people could come that would have restrooms, showers and a place to stay,” he said.
Another generator would be used to keep the high school cafeteria operational.
“There is a portion of the high school cafeteria that is on its own service,” Stilley said. “A generator would enable us to feed people who were displaced in an emergency situation.”
The school district also hopes to secure funding for a tornado safe room on the main campus.
“That is something we would be interested in pursuing just because, heaven forbid, a tornado or something like that occurs, not just when school is in session but it could be during a football game that there is a severe storm,” said Superintendent Susan Johnson.
Before generators can be purchased or a tornado safe room can be constructed funding will first have to be located.
“All of this is working through the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, so we are on their big board of plans,” Stilley said. “We have also talked to them about some granting opportunities.”
“Right now there is no grant funding for that, but I know a lot of people have that (a safe room) on their plans and it is on ours as well,” Johnson added.
According to Johnson, hazard mitigation planning reduces loss of life and property by minimizing the impact of disasters.
“This is a collaborative effort in which natural disaster risk and vulnerabilities that are common to our county are identified,” she said. “After identifying these risks, they develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property from similar events. Mitigation plans are key to breaking the cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction.”
Stilley said the hazard mitigation plan is ultimately about teamwork.
“This is putting together a plan so that if there would be a serious event, a weather event, where everybody will work together and everybody knows what we have as far as assets and what other organizations have as well, we talk about sharing and helping one another,” he said.
At the April school board meeting a resolution was approved that allows the school district to enter into the planning process.
“Obviously, we hope we never have to utilize this plan but want to ensure that we have a plan in the event that our area should experience a tornado, earthquake, flood, severe weather, or some other type of natural disaster,” Johnson said.