HANNIBAL — HHS art instructors James Zimmerman and Lisa Wiese recently announced the top awards from the Hannibal High School portion of the annual Young Masters exhibit. Young Masters was on exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council from Monday, April 3 to Tuesday, April 25.

Pieces/Students winning the top three 2023 HHS Awards are: Best of Show – “The Change” by Elizabeth Johnston; Best 2D – “Fruit ‘n’ Things” oil pastel by Landin Riley; Best 3D – “Never Forget” clay bust by Kennedi Gibbons.

