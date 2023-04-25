HANNIBAL — HHS art instructors James Zimmerman and Lisa Wiese recently announced the top awards from the Hannibal High School portion of the annual Young Masters exhibit. Young Masters was on exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council from Monday, April 3 to Tuesday, April 25.
Pieces/Students winning the top three 2023 HHS Awards are: Best of Show – “The Change” by Elizabeth Johnston; Best 2D – “Fruit ‘n’ Things” oil pastel by Landin Riley; Best 3D – “Never Forget” clay bust by Kennedi Gibbons.
In addition to the top three awards, additional First Place and Artistic Excellence awards were given. First Place award winners were (in no particular order) – “Catching the News” by Mariah Odom; “Rainbow Eyes” by Shelby Spegal; “Faucet Study” by Landin Riley; “Feelin’ Froggy” by Tabitha Haxel; “Angelic Fish” by Jacob Hickman.
Artistic Excellence winners were (in no particular order) – “Explosive Personality” by Brooke Bergman; “Animal Instinct” by Arabella Campbell; “Fruit Salad” (series of four) by Elaina Dyke; “Interjection” by Isabell Hodson; “Dusk” by Kameil Crane; “Unity” by Madison Leake; “Light Up My World” by Tabitha Haxel and “Best Friends” by Sidney Zimmerman.
The exhibit was sponsored by First State Insurance Agency, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, and the Missouri Arts Council.
