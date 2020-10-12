Toms and Beckys honor family members on Alzheimer's walk

HANNIBAL — Some of Hannibal’s Toms and Beckys who participated in the Oct. 10 Walk to End Alzheimer’s had a special reason to want to help with this local fundraiser. They were walking to honor family members with Alzheimer’s.
Maddox Tharp was honoring his grandmother, Elsie Sanderson. He has happy memories of visiting her, Maddox said. “She always fixed big meals, and she is a Cardinals fan.”
Alana Lemon was walking in honor of her great-grandmother, Virginia Bridgeman, who is living at home.
Piper Harvey, a Becky who was not doing the walk, also has a relative she is honoring, according to the leaders.
In addition Toms and Beckys participating in the walk were Riah Wigfall, Aiden Odom, Jared Locke and Colin Brown.
Melissa Cummins, coordinator of the Tom and Becky program with the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, also was honoring someone as she joined the walkers. She was walking to honor her Aunt Betty Stout.
As of Oct. 10 the group had raised $615.
Donations may continue to be made on the website https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/MO-GreaterMissouri
This is not the first year the Toms and Beckys have participated in this fundraiser, Cummins said, although it is new to this group. Two years ago the Toms and Beckys participated.
This year with social distancing required by COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s walk was different, Cummins said. Hannibal had 25 teams of walkers, taking their own routes.
The Toms and Beckys began their walk on South Main Street at the Bear Creek Trail and continued to Sodalis Trail.
The youth shared some favorite events since beginning to represent Hannibal in July. “We got out of school for a business opening,” Maddox said.
Some have enjoyed their weekend strolling in the Historic District and meeting people.
Colin Brown noted he was interviewed on KHMO Radio. His favorite event was visiting the WeeCare preschool, explaining, “We talked to them about Tom and Becky, because they were going to the cave on a field trip.” The children especially enjoyed seeing what was in their pockets, he said. “They wanted to touch them, and they all wanted to hold my fishing pole.”
Aiden Odom enjoyed their dinner cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat, adding “meeting people is pretty fun in general.”
Alana Lemon’s top “Becky” memory to date was doing the engagement scene from “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” during a weekend stroll in downtown Hannibal.
Cummins added that although this year COVID-19 has made public events less frequent, the Toms and Beckys are continuing to have a busy year.
Since beginning their 2020-2021 year on the Fourth of July, they have attended several events and “their next big event will be Mark Twain’s birthday bash” for his Nov. 30 birthday.