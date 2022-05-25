HANNIBAL — Summertime has arrived and with that comes the 67th annual Tom Sawyer Days.
The first event is the Beautiful Baby, Little Mister, Little Miss Pageant on June 18 in Tanyard Gardens. The Baby Beautiful baby contest will be held first, followed by the Little Mister and Little Miss Pageant.
The Beautiful baby contest pre-registration entry fee is $5 for each entry, $6 per entry after pre-registration deadline.
The Little Mister and Little Miss Pageant is for girls and boys ages 3-8 years. Contestants must live in the state of Missouri and within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal. Contestants may wear anything they desire.
They will be evaluated on their communication skills, personality, walking and showmanship ability. The girls will also be evaluated for dress or evening gown.
Contestants that enter for talent will also be evaluated on talent. Music must be on a CD or a thumb drive and turned in at check-in time.
All music must have the contestant's name and talent song/talent choice and be the only audio on the device.
Pre-registration entry fee is $25 for pageant, $10 for talent registration and doors open at 8:30 a.m. A $1 donation admission at the door is for everyone except the contestants.
Pre-registration for both events is online at hannibaljaycees.org, and the deadline to register is June 10.
You can also mail entries to: Hannibal Jaycees, P.O. Box 484, c/o Trish or Amy.
For additional information, email trisha@bleighrm.com or aallen04@yahoo.com.
The winners will be eligible to participate in the Fourth of July parade as a title holder. Winners need to register individually with the Jaycees prior to the parade. All winners must pay the parade entry fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.