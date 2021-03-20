HANNIBAL — Tom and Becky Coordinator, Melissa Cummins announced today the names of the 12 boys and 12 girls who have been selected as semi-finalists for the 2021 - 2022 Tom and Becky Program.
Becky Semi-finalists are:
Avril Collier, parents Chad and Jayne Collier.
Elyse Rapp, parents Ryan and Megan Rapp.
Kasey DeStefane, parents Rick DeStefane and Mary Otte.
Carly Golian, parents John and Candy Golian.
Lucy Gossett, parents Alex and Angela Gossett.
Joely Greenwell, parents Ron and the late Lindsey Greenwell.
Anna Hall, parents Scott and Melissa Hall.
Kyla Jacobsen, parents Diron and Amy Jacobsen.
Julia Lee, parents Josh and J’nelle Lee.
Arianna Speer, parents Scott and Amber Speer.
Greta Welch, parents Casey and Katy Welch.
Alaynah Wood, parents Clifford Wood and Jonie Watkins.
Tom Semi-finalists are:
Jay Arnold, parents, Todd and Jill Arnold.
Bennett Baumgardner, parents Brice and Cara Baumgardner.
Noah Brown, parents John and Kristi Brown.
Evan Dalton, parents John and Tracie Hark.
Leighton Hudson, parents Josh and Dawn Hudson.
Jaxon Lay, parents Matthew Lay and Edie Graupman.
Chace Massie, parents Brent and Annie Massie.
Peyton Pritchett, parents Jason and Sarah Pritchett.
Joshua Smith, parents John and Jennifer Smith.
Gavin Tymchek, parents John and Soshia Tymchek.
James Wetton, parents Steve and Karen Wetton.
Chase Youngwirth, parents Nathan and Jeanne Youngwirth.
Forty Hannibal seventh grade students presented speeches before a panel of nine judges at the Hannibal Middle School Friday afternoon. The judges panel was comprised of community leaders, Holy Family and Hannibal Middle School teachers and the current Official Tom and Becky.
The 12 boys and 12 girls selected will now prepare for the next stage of judging consisting of a test over Mark Twain, Hannibal history and tourism within Hannibal. Then each of the 24 semi-finalists will be interviewed in personal ten-minute interviews before a panel of judges consisting of business owners, community leaders and individuals familiar with the tourism industry and the Tom and Becky Program. The interviews are scheduled for Friday, April 23 at Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Announcement of the five Tom and Becky finalists will be made on Saturday, April 25, in the Hannibal Courier-Post and THe Herald-Whig.
A two-day orientation for the youngsters will be held on June 14 and 15 with final judging by three out of town judges scheduled to take place on July 3. The announcement of the 2021-2022 Official Tom and Becky will be held on July 4 at noon in Central Park during National Tom Sawyer Days.
The 2020 – 2021 current Tom and Becky Goodwill Ambassadors are:
Colin Brown and Riah Wigfall, Official Couple
Alternate Toms are Jared Locke, Aiden Odom, Maddox Tharp and Kendrick Wilson
Alternate Beckys are Emilia Bates, Piper Harvey, Harper Karr and Alana Lemon.