CARSON CITY, Nev. — Hannibal's official Tom and Becky couple, Azariah Tucker and Koryn Miller, made many memories and a positive impact during the Mark Twain Days Festival from April 21-23 in Carson City.
The first-ever festival for the Nevada community was a perfect opportunity for Azariah and Koryn to participate in numerous events and celebrate Mark Twain's legacy. Hannibal's Goodwill Ambassadors shared how they had a wonderful time meeting new people, sharing the history of Mark Twain and representing America's Hometown.
Koryn said the picnic was her favorite part of the festival. She enjoyed playing all the nostalgic games — she recalled how the "hoop and stick" game was her favorite.
Azariah enjoyed riding on a steam train from Carson City to Virginia City. When they arrived, Tom and Becky had the chance to perform a beloved scene from Twain's "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer". Throughout the weekend, Hannibal's Goodwill Ambassadors reenacted the engagement scene "countless times" for people enjoying the festival.
"We got to go up there and go to a ball, and we got to do the engagement scene on the stage in front of Mark Twain himself," he said.
Tom and Becky Coordinator Melissa Cummins explained Mark Twain was portrayed by McAvoy Lane. Azariah added that he and Koryn often accompanied Lane during the events, and many participants took pictures of Tom, Becky and Mark Twain together. They enjoyed sharing stories and historical tidbits with each other.
Azariah said the festival was a new experience for Carson City, drawing visitors from Reno, Las Vegas and many destinations out-of-state to enjoy a full slate of activities. He and Koryn are used to appearing at the consistent array of festivals in Hannibal, but Azariah said the large-scale celebration was a "new thing" for the Nevada community.
Throughout the weekend, Tom and Becky made a big impression on everyone they met.
"One of my favorite things was that I've heard from former Toms and Beckys when you go places, people don't recognize you, they don't really know you. But when we were there, everyone recognized us — I got called Huck a few times, but I get called Huck here, too — but it was fun bringing it to life for them. Down there, they did have a lot of reenacting characters, but none as realistic as us," Azariah said.
Koryn agreed how fun it was to be recognized by so many festival attendees.
"I really enjoyed everybody knowing who we were, because last year, the Tom and Becky said nobody really knew who they were," she said. "But I just felt like when we went there, everybody was like, 'Oh, it's Tom and Becky' and wanted our pictures. And when we showed up to the festivals, everybody was so excited to see us."
The whole weekend was filled with memories, and there were some particular interactions that Tom and Becky will never forget.
"We met someone in Virginia City who's a lady, and she said that her favorite book is 'The Adventures of Tom Sawyer'. And she was just thrilled to have us sit next to her," Koryn said.
"We saw her continuously throughout the festival, and she always wanted a picture every time," Azariah added.
"And then when we were going up to Virginia City, there was another guy... he was sitting by us on the train," he said. "He was thrilled to see us, too. He had a lot of questions, and it was kind of funny because some of them just try to be funny and try to stump us with questions."
During their time in Nevada, they both learned a great deal about Twain's contributions to the area. Azariah knew several details about when Mark Twain's older brother Orion lived there — but the visit revealed a great deal of history about his famous sibling.
"I'm sure that everywhere he went, he left an impact like that. It was just crazy to think that he's from here... and he's made a huge impact all over the world," he said.
Azariah felt the Mark Twain Days Festival was organized very well, and he was confident the event would become more popular in the future. He and Koryn agreed that the festivities provided a special way of keeping history alive.
"I really hope they keep that going, because it was so much fun, and there were so many people there that enjoyed it," Koryn said. "I really took a lot away from that trip, because I didn't realize how many people enjoyed celebrating Mark Twain's history — and just to know that we get to bring that to life, every time we put on these costumes."
Koryn and Azariah both cherish each time they get to preserve history and make it an interactive experience for visitors from all over the world.
"Everybody is so excited to see us, and that's what I just love about being Becky Thatcher — I get to meet all of these people, and they're so excited to come to Hannibal and learn about Mark Twain and his writings," she said. "And just how much he's been all over the world, but they're coming to our hometown to meet us."
For their next trip, Koryn and Azariah will participate in the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee made famous by Twain's famous work, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County".
Azariah explained the competition is very tightly regimented, with climate-controlled tanks beneath the stages and a small circle used for the three-jump attempt. Once the frog leaves the circle, the competitor is not allowed to touch it. Koryn added that after the jumps are complete, the frog is immediately returned to a dedicated tank in preparation for the next round.
Competitors employ a strategy of coercion by getting close to the ground and yelling at the frog coupled with luck — no one is sure which frog they will receive the next time.
Cummins explained last year's official Tom and Becky, Jaxon Lay and Greta Welch, were the first of Hannibal's Goodwill Ambassadors to participate in the competition since Alexander Addison and Paige Cummins visited in 2010. The lapse was due to financial constraints in California. Tom and Becky are delighted to return to a frog jumping contest unlike any other.
"I am excited to meet the people down there," Koryn said. "I'm not excited for the frogs. Tom is, but I am not."
Cummins explained a "Frog Hop of Fame" features plaques that recognize the overall winner from each year — dating back to Jim Smiley's frog, "Dan'l Webster", that Twain immortalized in print.
Azariah said all of the frogs are raised in Calaveras County. The winner receives $10,000 and breaking the record nets $20,000. The couple is enthusiastic about their role in such an important tradition when they walk in the annual parade Thursday, May 18 and participate in the contest through Sunday, May 21.
Along with the plaques dedicated to each year's winner, there are several statues commemorating famous frogs.
"I'm actually really excited to see these statues. I've never seen a statue of a frog before... I think it's very different that they take frogs as seriously as they do," Koryn said. "It's a big part of their society."
"I think it's cool because Mark Twain kind of made that popular," Azariah added, noting how Twain's writing made the event the spectacle it is today.
He said attendees aren't always familiar with who Tom and Becky are, but he expects their visit will make an impact that leads to more discoveries about Mark Twain.
"They go and they read the book — and they go, 'Oh, this is a good book', and they read more of Mark Twain's writings. And it just comes back to that bringing Mark Twain to life and letting people remember Mark Twain," Azarian explained, noting how the process helps to keep history alive.
Koryn and Azariah both agreed that spending the whole year as Tom and Becky has produced memories that will last a lifetime.
"I just think it's a great opportunity, and there are a lot of kids that don't get this opportunity," Azariah said, saying exposure to job interviews and other special experiences have made the year truly unique.
"I don't think I'll ever get an opportunity like this again. And all 10 of us have grown so close — this year has been so much fun," Koryn said. "If I got the opportunity to do it again, I definitely would."
