CARSON CITY, Nev. — Hannibal's official Tom and Becky couple, Azariah Tucker and Koryn Miller, made many memories and a positive impact during the Mark Twain Days Festival from April 21-23 in Carson City.

The first-ever festival for the Nevada community was a perfect opportunity for Azariah and Koryn to participate in numerous events and celebrate Mark Twain's legacy. Hannibal's Goodwill Ambassadors shared how they had a wonderful time meeting new people, sharing the history of Mark Twain and representing America's Hometown.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.