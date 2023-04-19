CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Nothing makes you want to kill someone quite like love, and even more so if nuptials are involved.
Raintree Arts Council and The Changelings Theatre Company will stage a comedic “Murder Mystery Wedding (The Mother of All Mother-in-Laws is Hatched)” on Saturday, April 29, at The Apple Shed in Clarksville.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the vows at 7 p.m. The hearse should pull away by 8:30 p.m. In between, there will be surprises, chaos, laughs and lots of audience participation.
After all, everyone will be a suspect. As Changelings Director Mary Lang Fournier notes, it may end up being a “youdunnit” instead of a “whodunnit.”
“The audience is invited to attend the wedding of Parker Smith and Thelonius Jones, the town’s most odious couple,” she said. “Be wary of psychic predictions and keep your ears open. The police will be called to this wedding. That’s a promise, not a threat.”
So, who bites the dust, becomes worm food, kicks the bucket, wears a pine overcoat, pushes up daisies, says the big adios, takes a dirt nap or shakes hands with Elvis?
Fournier isn’t saying much about the victim, but warns “everyone has a motive” to send the poor soul — with all apologies to William Shakespeare — shuffling off this mortal coil.
“The audience will help shape the evening and you never know what’s up next,” Fournier said. “The more the audience participates, the more fun is had by all. A prize will be given to the audience member who most closely solves the crime.”
As if getting smoked by one of the Grim Reaper’s helpers isn’t bad enough, the production takes place in 1975 – the era of disco, mood rings, pet rocks and leisure suits. All are potential causes of projectile vomiting.
Nevertheless, those who attend are invited to don period dress, and gaudiness is encouraged. Imagine flower print dresses, vinyl jumpsuits and bell bottom pants. Think belt buckles the size of Texas and hairdos as tall as Mount Everest. Wear a Sex Pistols t-shirt and you might find redemption.
“The fashions of the 70s allow us to live out our nightmares,” Fournier observed. “The bigger the hair, the closer to heaven.”
Complimentary wedding cake will be offered, if you’re willing to take the risk with such lurid miscreants around. The safer bet might be the cash bar and snacks for purchase.
Tickets will be available at the door and are $15 for adults. Seniors 65 and older. and kids 18 and younger, get in for $13. Advanced reservations may be made by calling 817-300-9796. Payment also is available by logging on to Venmo and entering @RaintreeArtsCouncil-Raintree.
