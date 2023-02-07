HANNIBAL — A TikTok message discovered by Hannibal Public Schools administrators was reported to the Hannibal Police Department on Monday. Police determined the post does not appear to be directed at Hannibal schools, and police will maintain increased presence in the district Tuesday.
The Hannibal Police Department has a close working relationship with the school district, and the safety of our students is one of its highest concerns. The Hannibal Police Department will have extra law enforcement assets at the school tomorrow to ensure a safe learning environment. Police thank those who reported the post to the school and law enforcement.
