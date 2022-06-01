PALMYRA, Mo. — Down Country has announced its second annual Awareness to Acceptance concert series featuring country music star Chris Janson.
Janson will perform Sept. 3 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Palmyra. The concert's opening act will be announced when tickets go on sale June 13.
Tickets are $35 for general admission, if purchased before the event. Tickets will be available for $45 at the gate. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Down Country, a local 501(c)3 organization.
Down Country has no paid employees or staff members and is comprised entirely of volunteers. The organization does not receive state or federal funds. Down Country raises funds through private donations, sponsors and its annual Rhinestones & Rodeo art auction and dance held each January.
Ticket sales begin online June 13 at upatdowncountry.com. They may also be purchased in person at the Rebel Pig in Palmyra.
The organization plans to make the #Awreness2Acceptance charity concert an annual event. Down Country uses Down Syndrome as the voice for how #everychild learns, sharing the philosophy — "Every child is a gift. Every child can learn. Every child learns differently."
