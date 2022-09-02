HANNIBAL — Tickets are now on sale for Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first Booster Gala, formerly known as Booster Banquet, which will feature HLGU’s new president as the keynote speaker, on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The event is sponsored by HNB Bank.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL — Tickets are now on sale for Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first Booster Gala, formerly known as Booster Banquet, which will feature HLGU’s new president as the keynote speaker, on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The event is sponsored by HNB Bank.
Tickets may be ordered online at hlg.edu/boostergala, or by calling 573-629-3124. To purchase tickets by mail, please send a check payable to Hannibal-LaGrange University and print Booster Gala in memo line and mail to: HLGU – IA Office, 2800 Palmyra Road, Hannibal, Mo. 63401.
At this year’s Booster Gala, attendees will enjoy fellowship and heavy appetizers in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby starting at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., visitors will move into the Parker Theatre for the 2022 alumni award winner’s announcement, hear a campus update from Hannibal-LaGrange University administration and enjoy a keynote from the new HLGU president.
Tickets are $30 each through Monday, Oct. 31. Tickets increase to $35 on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
More information is available by contacting Lauren Youse ’05 M ‘16, director of alumni services and development, at 573-629-3126 or via email at lauren.youse@hlg.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.