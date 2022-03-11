HANNIBAL — A family-friendly mix of fun, barbecue specialties, refreshments and live music returns to Heartland Field in July, and tickets are now on sale.
The annual event has drawn a large field of barbecue vendors offering specialties to participants and competing for awards during the weekend of Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, at Heartland Field, 4015 Market St. Tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. Friday, with online purchases available through the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival Facebook page and website, HannibalBBQ.com.
Justin Nichols will headline Friday evening's live music, with special guest to be determined. On Saturday, Clay Walker will perform with special guest Shenandoah, along with Feudin' Hillbillys and Rough Ryders.
Friday ticket prices are $35 per person for general admission. Saturday's general admission prices are $45 per person. Two-day general admission tickets are available for $70, and two-day VIP passes are available for $145.
On Friday, there will be 20 fully accessible spots up front for $40 each, with options for 20 fellow ticket holders to accompany them for $40 each. On Saturday, ticket prices for the fully accessible spots up front are $50 each, with options for 20 fellow ticket holders to accompany them for $50 each.
VIP tickets are available for $70 each for Friday and $90 each for Saturday. The special area will be reserved for ticket holders.
A private area with 100 assigned seats will be reserved for ticket holders who purchase the special private tickets by stopping by Heartland Auto Body & Towing, 2642 Market St. or calling 573-795-0782 to have the tickets mailed. The tickets will not be available online, and are priced at $100 for one day or $180 for a two-day pass.
More information is available by visiting the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival Facebook page, HannibalBBQ.com, emailing hannibalbbq@gmail.com or calling 573-795-0782.
