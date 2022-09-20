MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced that the Indian Creek Halloween Walk admittance will be by advance tickets only.
Tickets are available for $5 per vehicle. The Indian Creek Halloween Walk for 2022 will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Tickets will not be available at the event site. Vehicles without tickets or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers camper registration tags will not be admitted.
People who are interested in the event can purchase 2022 Halloween Walk tickets at www.ticketleap.com between Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Oct 14,.
Visitors to the website can select the date they plan to attend. Tickets are only good for the event date selected.
Upon arrival, participants must show their ticket barcode at the event entrance for admittance.
Ticket availability is limited to 800 tickets for Friday and 850 tickets for Saturday. Only one $5 ticket will be needed per vehicle/per night.
The following guidelines will be in place for the event:
- Pets are not allowed in the event area.
- No alcohol or smoking is allowed during the event.
- Candy distributed must be commercially wrapped.
- Everyone is invited to come in costume.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members look forward to seeing everyone this year and all the family-friendly decorating ideas.
More information is available by calling the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112 or emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also maintains a Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.