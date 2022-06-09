HANNIBAL — The cause of an early morning fire at a Hannibal residence has been determined to be incendiary following an investigation Thursday.
Hannibal Fire Department crews were dispatched by NECOMM personnel for a structure fire at about 5:35 a.m. Thursday at 1225 S. Arch St.
All three stations responded with 12 personnel on the scene. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire on the front porch of the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Building Inspector’s Office, Marion County Ambulance, Hannibal Board of Public Works and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire has been investigated by members of the Hannibal Fire Department, Hannibal Police Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire is being listed as incendiary.
People with information concerning the fire at 1225 S. Arch St. are asked to call the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-392-7766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.