LOUISIANA, Mo. — Three Pike County teens suffered minor injuries Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the mishap occurred at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15, on County Road 130, east of Highway VV.
A 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven east by 17-year-old Breannan N. Holland of Louisiana. According to the accident report the driver lost control of the vehicle which traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a tree.
In addition to Holland, two passengers also were hurt, a 16-year-old female and a 13-year-old female, both from Louisiana. Holland and the 16-year-old juvenile were taken by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana. The 13-year-old juvenile was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
None of the vehicle's occupants were wearing a safety device.