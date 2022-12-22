BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Three people were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Bowling Green.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kaleb N. Tuner, 23, of Louisiana, Mo., was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 west on U.S. 54 and Route NN at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The accident report stated Tuner failed to yield, and the Ford struck a 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by Lawrence F. Cowgur, 77, of Beason, Ill. A passenger in the Honda, Grayce L. Cowgur, sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Honda and the driver of the Ford sustained moderate injuries.
All three people were transported by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Lawrence and Grayce Gowgur were wearing seat belts. Tuner was not wearing restrained.
