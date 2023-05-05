CENTER, Mo. — A Hannibal teenager sustained minor injuries, a Taylor, Mo. man was moderately injured and a Taylor woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Center.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kenneth A. Toliver, 90, of Taylor was driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne at 3:15 Thursday, traveling north on Route H five miles north of Center.
The crash report stated a 2000 Ford F-150, driven by a 17-year-old teenager from Hannibal, was traveling west and failed to yield to the Buick, causing it to strike the Ford.
The teenager was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Kenneth Toliver was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Marie C. Toliver, 88, of Taylor, was transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt. Both occupants of the Buick were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and New London Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.