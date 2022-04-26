STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Three Pike County residents were injured Monday night in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 9:50 p.m., April 25, at 16728 Highway UU.
Involved in the mishap was a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by 19-year-old Tylor L. Darnell of Louisiana.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway where it struck a ditch.
Darnell suffered moderate injuries.
Also injured were two passengers, a 16-year-old female from Bowling Green, whose injuries were described as serious, and 23-year-old Joshua L. Gibson of Bowling Green, who sustained moderate injuries. None of the injured was wearing a safety device.
The juvenile female was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Darnell and Gibson were taken to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis by Pike County ambulance.
