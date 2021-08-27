LOUISIANA, Mo. — Three people were injured, one seriously, Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 3:15 p.m., Aug. 26, on Route UU, east of U.S. 61.
A 2009 Ford Fusion was being driven southbound by 27-year-old Emilie D. Hegerfeld of Hannibal while a 2016 Ford Focus, operated by 18-year-old Savannah E. Kemry of Louisiana, was northbound.
According to the accident report the Focus crossed the centerline and struck the front of the Fusion.
Kemry suffered moderate injuries. She was taken by Lincoln County ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
Also left with moderate injuries was Hegerfeld. She was transported by Pike County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
A passenger in the Fusion, 54-year-old Elizabeth M. Hubble of Bowling Green, sustained serious injuries. She was flown to Blessing Hospital.
All of the injured were wearing safety devices.