LOUISIANA, Mo. — Three people were injured, one seriously, Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 4:30 p.m., Sept. 1, at the Ted Shanks Conservation Area south of Highway TT.
A 2001 Ford Ranger was being driven southbound by 23-year-old Jade A. Lindsay of Louisiana.
According to the accident report when the driver overcorrected the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.
Lindsay suffered serious injuries. She was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Also injured were two passengers, 19-year-old Heather R. Renfrow and a 17-year-old female, both of Louisiana. The injuries sustained by Renfrow and the juvenile female were described as moderate.
Renfrow was transported by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana. The juvenile was flown to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
None of the injured were wearing a safety device.