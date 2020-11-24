DURHAM, Mo. — Three people were injured Monday night in a two-vehicle accident in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 6:02 p.m., Nov. 23, on Mo. 6, 2 miles east of Durham.
A 2012 Chevrolet 1500 was being driven east by 27-year-old Jonathan J. Rathbun of Ewing while a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan, operated by 71-year-old Larry E. Payton of Kirksville, was westbound.
The collision reportedly occurred when Payton lost control of the van on the ice-covered roadway and it crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet head on.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the Dodge, 71-year-old JoAnne Payton of Kirksville, sustained moderate injuries.
All of the injured were taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.