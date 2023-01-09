HANNIBAL — A two-vehicle accident on Friday night injured three people on U.S. 61, two miles south of Hannibal.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kathlyn M. Dawson, 23, of Paris, Mo. was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 at 8:30 p.m., traveling south on U.S. 61. Kasey R. Pettis, 31, of Bowling Green, Mo. was also traveling south in a 2015 Dodge Durango on the highway when the accident occurred.
The accident report stated the driver of the Ford attempted to make a left turn and entered the path of the Dodge, resulting in a collision.
Dawson sustained minor injuries. Tyler E. Lain, 23, of Hannibal, a passenger in the Ford, sustained moderate injuries. Dawson and Lain were transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Hallie N. Dodson, 31, of Bowling Green, was a passenger in the Dodge. She sustained serious injuries and was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The drivers and passengers involved in the accident were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, New London Police Department, Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Fire Department and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.