PALMYRA, Mo. — A total of three bids were received by Marion County for the construction of a new bridge on County Road 402.
The bids were opened Monday morning during a meeting of the county commission at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Submitting bids were Bleigh Construction ($663,962), Magruder Construction ($668,785) and M.S. Contracting ($762,278).
Matt Walker, an engineer with Poepping, Stone, Bach & Associates, advised the commissioners that he will review all the bid materials and return with a recommendation for the commission at an upcoming meeting so that the bid can be awarded.
In other business, Teya Stice, county coordinator, reported that the courthouse parking lots in Palmyra and Hannibal have been sealed by Graupman Construction.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to submit a letter of support to the Economic Development Administration regarding the Riverfront Docking Project located on the Hannibal riverfront.