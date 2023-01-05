HANNIBAL — Three people were arrested early Wednesday following a reported burglary at a home on Hope St.
According to the arrest report, Hannibal police officers were called at 1:42 a.m. on a report attempted burglary in the 2500 block of Hope Street. The homeowner gave a description of a vehicle that had fled the area of their home.
Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and reportedly saw one of the occupants throwing items from the vehicle as they approached. After speaking with the driver and two occupants, officers noted that they believe the items thrown from the vehicle included methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A search of the vehicle found items commonly used to commit burglaries.
The three occupants were taken into custody and lodged in the Marion County Jail with bond set at $25,000. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants on the following charges:
- Austin Enochs, 29, of Monroe City, Mo., was charged with possession of burglar tools, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Seth Emerson, 23, of Hannibal, was charged with possession of burglar tools.
- Ashley Clayton, 36, of Hannibal, was charged with possession of burglar tools.
As of Thursday morning, all three remained in the Marion County Jail.
