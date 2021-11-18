COLUMBIA, Mo. — Palmyra High School (Palmyra R-I School District), Louisiana High School (Louisiana R-II School District) and Clopton High School (Pike County R-III School District) have been selected to participate in the Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative during the 2021-22 school year. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The Northeast Missouri schools were three of the first 35 schools from around the state that have been selected to participate.
The Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative was launched this fall in partnership with the philanthropic organization rootEd Alliance.
The three-year initiative, which is funded by federal COVID relief dollars, aims to ensure all high school students, particularly those in rural communities, have a college and career advisor exclusively focused on helping them achieve success following graduation.
The high schools selected to participate during the current school year were chosen based on school and community need, COVID impact in the community and geography.
Any additional applicants, up to 100 more, will begin the program in the 2022-23 school year.
RootEd Alliance has worked in Missouri for three years, serving more than 2,200 students. In those high schools, postsecondary enrollment increased by up to 10 percent, even as enrollment fell across the state in response to the pandemic. Additionally, nearly 80 percent of students completed postsecondary applications and received at least one acceptance.
