HANNIBAL — If you found yourself without electrical service at some point during last weekend's ice storm you were not alone. According to Ken Reasoner, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, almost one third of the utility's customers had no power at the storm's peak.
"Damage was communitywide," Reasoner said.
HBPW personnel appreciated the patience of customers, Reasoner said.
"The support and understanding we received from the community were incredible and truly appreciated," he said. "They recognized the extent of the damage and how much ground we were going to have to cover."
Reasoner applauded the work done by HBPW personnel to restore electric service.
"We are really proud of and thankful for all our team members who worked tirelessly to restore electric service back to our customers. Their dedication and commitment to the Hannibal community's safety and well-being were evident throughout our restoration efforts," he said.
The task of restoring power would have taken far longer without help.
"The responsiveness of our restoration efforts could not have been possible without the Missouri Public Utility Alliance's mutual aid program. This program is a key component of our disaster response plans, and it definitely served our community well during the ice storm," Reasoner said. "Within a short period of time, linemen from Macon, Rolla, Columbia, Harrisonville and Higginsville were actively working on our system and helping to restore service to our customers. A big thanks goes out to these communities for allowing these highly-trained individuals to come and help."
According to information provided by the MPUA, the combined four-city mutual aid response to Hannibal included 17 line workers with 11 utility work vehicles, which included bucket and digger tracks.
A crew of four line workers from Higginsville assisted in restoring service in Monroe City. After helping restore power there the Higginsville personnel traveled to Hannibal to join the HBPW restoration efforts.