PALMYRA, Mo. — Mallory Sublette, reigning Miss Heartland’s Outstanding Teen, knew the third annual Crown & Sash Dash 5K fundraiser would make a substantial difference for children in Palmyra, and she was eager to compete again with her colleagues and anybody who would like to join the event at 9 a.m. Saturday in Flower City Park.
Sublette raised money for Children’s Miracle Network during her first race. Miss America is no longer raising money for CMN this year, and Sublette was inspired to continue raising money to benefit youth in her community, while promoting her social impact initiative, “drop and give me 20.”
“I decided I still wanted to have my race, but I wanted to give back to the community that has been so, so supportive of me through all my years of competing,” she said, pointing out her social impact initiative encourages people to put down their electronic devices to engage in 20 minutes of physical activity. “So I’m able to give that money toward a program that’s going to keep the children of the Palmyra community active all summer, and even in the fall and spring.”
Sublette started her “drop and give me 20” social impact initiative with the first Crown & Sash Dash fundraiser. She teaches people of all ages about the mental and physical benefits that come with 20 minutes of activity. Before the pandemic halted presentations, Sublette spoke to about 500 children in about 15 classrooms while schools were still open.
Children and teens spend at least six to 10 hours in front of some sort of screen at home and at school every day, Sublette said.
“Just by saying that number to kids in the classroom, I was able to open their eyes and make them realize how much time of their day was being enveloped by technology — and they were able to recognize the issue and do something about it.”
Her goal is to get people of all ages to put down their phones or other electronic devices for 20 minutes of activity. She has spoken to people who are between the ages of 3 and 103, and she said everyone has the ability to follow her lead and become more active, Whether it’s stretching in a chair, taking a trip to the store or a taking a spirited run, “drop and give me 20 has no age limit”.
The cancelled events have spurred Sublette on with an even greater drive for 2021. And she is excited about the chance to compete with colleagues she’s known over the past decade.
“With last year being canceled, I’m more eager than ever just to get on that stage. I have missed it so much,” Sublette said. “I have been at Miss Missouri watching or competing as long as I can remember, and getting last year taken away from us made my drive so much stronger. I can’t wait to be there, but I also can’t wait to see the girls competing there with me — because some of them I’ve been competing with for almost 10 years, and they’ve basically become like my sisters at this point.”
Sublette said she and fellow Miss Missouri contestants are also vying for scholarships during their competitions. She invited everyone to come to Flower City Park, with registration starting at 8 a.m. at the free stage. The course is within the park, and the race begins at 9 a.m.
“It’s kid-friendly, you can bring out your pets ... just anyone is welcome, because I just want everyone to have the chance to get their body moving,” Sublette said.