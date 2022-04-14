COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is seeking proposals for two Center for Missouri Studies fellowships to begin Jan. 1, 2023.
Each fellowship carries a stipend of $5,000 for a project that results in the completion of a 6,000- to 8,000-word scholarly essay on one of the two topics listed below.
The deadline for submitting proposals is September 6, and the competition is open to both academic and independent scholars.
Topics for 2023 Center for Missouri Studies Fellowships
- Rural-urban conflicts in Missouri — Proposed projects should examine a conflict, or perhaps two or more related conflicts, that have divided the state’s rural and urban populations. Any time period in Missouri’s history may be considered. Proposals will be judged on their potential to increase understanding of how and why rural-urban divisions persist within Missouri.
- Missouri and the arts — Proposals should consider the history of some aspect of aesthetic sensibility and explore how it has shaped Missouri’s cultural or artistic identity. This fellowship opportunity invites a broad range of potential topics, including art/artists, music/musicians, literature/authors and architecture/architects. Other possibilities might include Missouri’s association with foodways, industrial design, dress, fashion, pageants, theater, concerts, gardens or park design. Any other subject that illuminates how Missouri and Missourians have perceived, defined, and created beauty, style, and taste could also be highlighted.
The fellowship awards will be announced in December. The chosen projects will be considered for publication in the Missouri Historical Review, the only quarterly journal devoted to scholarship on Missouri’s history. Fellowship recipients will also have an opportunity to make a public presentation of their work.
Launched in 2015, the Center for Missouri Studies Fellowships underwrite valuable scholarship about Missouri's past, including the interdisciplinary study of Missouri history and culture.
"The fellowships are designed to promote scholarship in underexplored areas of Missouri history and culture,” State Historical Society of Missouri executive director Gary R. Kremer said. “They encourage us to take notice of the lessons that can be found, when we look at our past in new ways and in new places."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.