QUINCY, Ill. —Unmasking the Singer is a unique head-to-head singing competition fundraiser where Quincy and Hannibal area celebrities and community members don area mascot costumes and sing for votes and the coveted title of Unmasking the Singer Champion.
This year’s in-person event takes place Friday, April 29, at The Atrium on 3rd Street. The interactive experience will raise money for The Salvation Army so it can continue to provide shelter to the homeless in Quincy and Hannibal.
The unique fundraiser will benefit those living in the counties The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command serves: Adams, Pike and Brown counties in Illinois; and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties in Missouri.
“Each act has chosen their songs. This year, nine contestants are competing for two awards, fan-favorite and biggest fundraiser,” said Donor Relations Coordinator Chad Douglas. “Each act has chosen some really great songs. A variety of genres will be represented. I can’t wait to see the performances.”
Who will perform? Who will win? The names of UMTS performers are kept secret until they are unmasked.
Tickets for the event are $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m. A cash bar will be available.
Emcees for the night will be Director of Development Matt Schmidt and Donor Relations Coordinator Chad Douglas.
Before the night of the event, each act’s name will be drawn at random to determine the performance order. The opening act will take the stage at 7 p.m. Before each act takes the stage, clues as to who is behind the mask will be read.
During each round of performances, audience members will be encouraged to vote by donations — with $1 for each vote — for their favorite act. All eight acts will perform one song — then votes will be tallied.
The five performers with the lowest amount raised will be unmasked. The top three acts that raise the most in Round 1 will then move to Round 2. Audience members will again be voting for their favorite act to win. At the end of Round 2, votes will once again be tallied, and the act with the most votes will be crowned the People’s Choice Unmasking the Singer 2022 winner.
The evening of entertainment, while raising much-needed funds for The Salvation Army, will also include a few surprise acts, information about The Salvation Army and a dinner provided by County Market catering.
Once the new UMTS fan favorite winner is announced, the race to be the top fundraiser begins. Each participant will be given an additional nine days, through Sunday, May 8, to see who can raise the most money.
Each contestant will be given an online Red Kettle. Contestants can also fundraise in other ways, accepting cash or checks personally or dropped off at The Salvation Army Kroc Center. All online fundraising will stop at midnight on Sunday, May 8.
Contestants will have until noon on Monday, May 9, to get the funds they’ve raised to Douglas for counting. The top fundraising winner will be announced sometime during the week of May 9.
Sponsors for this event include:
- First Mid Bank & Trust: Mascot Sponsor
- Quincy Medical Group: Mascot Sponsor
- Quincy Recycle: Mascot Sponsor
- Stevenson Paxton Group of Wells Fargo Advisors: Mascot Sponsor
- Advanced Dental Care: Encore Sponsor
- Benson Financial Group: Encore Sponsor
- Blessing Health System: Encore Sponsor
- Central State Bank: Encore Sponsor
- Continental Cement: Encore Sponsor
- Custom Turf: Encore Sponsor
- The Rebel Pig Smokehouse & Grill: Encore Sponsor
- KHQA: Media Sponsor
- STARadio: Media Sponsor
- Townsquare Media: Media Sponsor
- WGCA: Media Sponsor
- WGEM: Media Sponsor
More information is available by contacting Douglas at 217-231-5647 or Chad.Douglas@USC.SalvationArmy.org.
