QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army will serve a free Community Christmas Dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25.
The dinner will be held at The Kroc Center, located at 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, Ill. Attendees will need to make reservations to attend the 11 a.m. meal or the 11:45 a.m. meal. Seats are limited. A limited number of meals will also be delivered to shut-ins.
“Having served a record number of people on Thanksgiving, we can clearly see that there is a need to provide holiday meals to the community, and The Salvation Army is happy to help meet that need,” Major Shelley McClintock said. “We look forward to having the Christmas dinner in-person. As there are a limited number of seats and time slots available, we encourage people to call and make their reservation immediately.”
Reservations and meal delivery arrangements are available by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626 by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Anyone wishing to donate a pre-packed, store-bought dessert for the Christmas dinner is asked to bring the items to The Kroc Center between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
The Salvation Army is also seeking a limited number volunteers for the Christmas Dinner. Volunteers interested in helping serve the Christmas meal should call Lewis at 217-231-5626.
