QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host its annual Vacation Bible School on Monday, July 18, to Friday, July 22, at The Kroc Center at 405 Vermont St. Area children are invited to attend this free event.
The 2022 theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness”.
Children from Pre-K through twelfth grade will participate in activities from 6-8 p.m. daily. Monumental will help children explore God’s awesomeness; kids form a rock-solid faith for the roads ahead. Children will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing-a-longs, team-building games, create and devour yummy treats and experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures.
Monumental VBS graduation will be held 10:30 a.m. July 24 during Kroc Church Sunday Worship Service. To enroll children, parents and guardians are encouraged to stop by The Kroc Center Welcome Desk and complete a registration form.
More information is available by contacting Captain Brandon Lewis at 217-231-5677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.