HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Salvation Army Family Store will host an event on Saturday, July 3, in honor of Independence Day.
During store hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy free popcorn, cookies and water, as well as giveaways for children. A 50% off sale will feature Americana and 4th of July merchandise in addition to spaghetti strap tops and dresses.
“We’re looking forward to seeing our community and celebrating Independence day with everyone who walks through our doors on July 3,” Hannibal Family Store Manager Tina Eifert said. “Not only do we get to celebrate Independence Day with friends and family, but we get to celebrate our appreciation for those who support The Family Store with a few small tokens of our appreciation.”
Sales from the Hannibal Family Store directly support The Salvation Army Family Services department in Hannibal. The Salvation Army serves the following Missouri counties: Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe. Anyone needing assistance from The Salvation Army is encouraged to call 573-221-7072.
More information is available by contacting Eifert at 573-248-8008.