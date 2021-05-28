HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army will distribute electric fans again this year to those in need.
The program will begin Monday, June 14, and fans will be distributed in Hannibal and Quincy as they are available. Currently, a limited number of fans are available. Fan distribution will be prioritized for people over the age of 65, parents with children under five years of age and people who are disabled.
In addition to the fan program, The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, Ill., will be available as a cooling center from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday on days when heat advisories are issued for our area, for people who need to get out of the extreme heat.
Persons applying for fans should bring a photo ID with them to their local Salvation Army Family Services Center. A Social Security card or medical card is also required for parents with children under five years of age in the household. Hannibal residents should apply at the Family Services Center at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal. The hours are 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Fans will only be distributed while supplies last. Donations of new and gently used fans are needed now and throughout the summer. Donated fans may be dropped off at Salvation Army Family Services Centers in Hannibal of Quincy, Ill. or at the Kroc Center.
Monetary donations for purchase of fans are also greatly needed, and may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 75, Quincy, IL 62306. Please designate donations as “Fan Program — Hannibal” or “Fan Program — Quincy”. Anyone with needs for emergency housing can call The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at 217-222-8655.