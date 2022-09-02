'The Milly Project' event encourages education, discussion

Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd hosted a continuing education program on Friday, Aug. 26, based on the movie, "The Milly Project". Pictured from left, panel members Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, Pastor Minnie Smith, W.T. Johnson, Joel Dant, Annie Dixon, Charnissa Holliday Scott, Jim McConnell, Faye Dant, Phil Smith, Dr. Patrick Hotle and Terrell Dempsey.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd hosted “The Milly Project,” a continuing legal education program in Hannibal on Friday, Aug. 26.

More than 50 people attended the event. “The Milly Project” is a movie produced by the Missouri Bar Association that tells the story of Milly Sawyers, a slave who sued for her freedom three times in Missouri and finally won her freedom in a Circuit Court in Springfield, Mo. in 1836.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.