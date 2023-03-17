HANNIBAL — Tom & Becky Coordinator Melissa Cummins announced Friday the names of the 12 boys and 12 girls who have been selected as semi-finalists for the 2023 - 2024 Tom and Becky Program.
Becky Semi-finalists are:
Ella Bonvillian, daughter of Dave and Jessica Bonvillian
Abigail Brown, daughter of Marshal and Crystley Brown
Abigail Carlson, daughter of Rev. Eric and Korie Carlson
Peyton Harsell, daughter of Mike and Lori Harsell
Adilynn Jacobsen, daughter of Diron and Amy Jacobsen
Madison Kaylor, daughter of Cory and Sara Kaylor
Caitlyn Ledbetter, daughter of Scott and Beth Ledbetter
Ella Ricker, daughter of Josh and Jill Ricker
Darby Rollins, daughter of Brandon and Alicia Rollins
Andie Rosenkrans, daughter of Jerry and Karie Rosenkrans
Natalie Vandiver, daughter of Josh and Kristen Vandiver
Lauren Wells, daughter of Branson and Grace Wells
Tom Semi-finalists are:
Logan Allgood, son of Michael and Audra Allgood
John Bareis, son of John Ryan and Courtney Bareis
Gabriel Dryden, son of Travis and Lisa Dryden
Johnathan Fenton, son of Tim and Courtney Fenton
Mason McIntyre, son of Stewart and Amy McIntyre
Nathaniel Shuck, son of Jeremy and Theresa Shuck
Stephen Speer, son of Scott and Amber Speer
Jeran Tanner, son of Joshua and Jennifer Tanner
Nathan Tweedy, son of Phil and Tory Tweedy
Kael Viehmann, son of Beau and Julie Viehmann
Thirty-four Hannibal seventh grade students presented speeches before a panel of ten judges at the Hannibal Middle School Friday afternoon, March 17. The judges' panel was comprised of community leaders, the current official Tom and Becky, and teachers from Hannibal Middle School, St. John's Lutheran School and Holy Family Catholic School.
The 12 boys and 12 girls selected will now prepare for the next stage of judging consisting of a test over Mark Twain, Hannibal and tourism within Hannibal. Then each of the 24 semi-finalists will be interviewed in personal ten-minute interviews before a panel of judges consisting of business owners, community leaders and individuals familiar with the tourism industry and the Tom and Becky Program. The interviews are scheduled for Friday, April 14 at Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Announcement of the five Tom and five Becky finalists will be made on Saturday, April 15 online and following in the Hannibal Courier-Post and Quincy Herald-Whig.
A two-day orientation will be held on June 21 and June 22 with final judging by three out of town judges scheduled to take place on July 3. The announcement of the 2023 - 2024 Official Tom and Becky will be held at noon Tuesday, July 4 in Central Park during National Tom Sawyer Days.
The 2022 – 2023 current Tom and Becky Goodwill Ambassadors are:
Azariah Tucker and Koryn Miller, Official Couple
Alternate Toms are Connor Hudson, Zach Locke, Dallas Nichelson and Landon Nichols.
Alternate Beckys are Kendall Kurz, Mackenzie Livesay, Carlee McCoy and Grace Munger.
