'The Lifespan of a Fact' kicks off season at Bluff City Theater

"The Lifespan of a Fact" is a comedy reflecting the 2023 season's theme of fact and fiction at Bluff City Theater. The production will be presented from Monday, April 13 to Monday, April 27. Executive Director Joe Anderson explained admission for this play and others during the season are free of charge, but donations and sponsorship are greatly appreciated so the live theater experience can continue to be shared throughout the community.

HANNIBAL — Bluff City Theater is gearing up to present an exciting season of plays beginning with the unique comedy "The Lifespan of a Fact" from Monday, April 13 to Monday, April 27.

Bluff City Theater Production Manager Jamie Brown selected the season's plays — including comedies and a thriller which each reflect a theme of "fact and fiction," explained executive director Joe Anderson. He said Brown has selected plays that touch on important topics while being relatable and enjoyable to a wide range of audiences. This year, all of the cast members will be making their Bluff City Theater debuts.

