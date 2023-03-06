'The Lifespan of a Fact' kicks off season at Bluff City Theater

HANNIBAL — Bluff City Theater is gearing up to present an exciting season of plays beginning with the unique comedy "The Lifespan of a Fact" from Monday, April 13 to Monday, April 27.
Bluff City Theater Production Manager Jamie Brown selected the season's plays — including comedies and a thriller which each reflect a theme of "fact and fiction," explained executive director Joe Anderson. He said Brown has selected plays that touch on important topics while being relatable and enjoyable to a wide range of audiences. This year, all of the cast members will be making their Bluff City Theater debuts.
"The Lifespan of a Fact" is based on a true story written by two reporters in New York. The book was transformed into a successful Broadway stage play in 2018 and 2019 starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Carnavale.
The play focuses on a magazine that was publishing a story about a teen who had committed suicide. As the factchecker examined the story, he found the story was filled with inaccurate details. The writer and factchecker ended up disagreeing — the writer asserted it was inconsequential if those details were factual or not; the fact checker countered if the facts were not right, the story "becomes suspect".
Anderson noted "The Lifespan of a Fact" is a comedy that audiences will enjoy, but it also deals with a serious topic: "How negotiable is a fact?"
"We chose the theme of the season of fact and fiction simply because of the topicality of it. Who would have thought 10 years ago that we would be debating truth — what is true and what isn't true," Anderson, noting how history has reflected several times when "fact and truth" were not always the same thing
Throughout the world, totalitarian regimes have employed control of facts and misinformation to drive policymaking, Anderson added. He stressed how the theme isn't geared toward influencing opinions in a certain way.
"I hope what we're doing with this season is asking people to ask questions — and ultimately I think that's the most important thing — is to ask the questions," he said.
Each of the four plays slated for the 2023 season explore the theme of fact and fiction. These productions build upon 2022's play "Paul Robeson." Until the 1950s, Robeson was the highest paid entertainer in the U.S. As a social activist, he took a stand against war, slavery and racism throughout the world.
Robeson was subsequently branded a communist by the House of Un-American Activities in the 1950s, and his career was severely impacted for 10 years by the false allegations. Anderson explained the untrue response to Robeson's activism "cost him his legacy in history."
Anderson said "The Lifespan of a Fact" follows many other notable plays that all too often lose momentum after Broadway performances conclude. He added that while the play might not be presented as frequently as some other productions, he emphasized that it is a well-written comedy.
The Bluff City Theater production of "The Lifespan of a Fact" will be directed by Sydnie Grosberg Ronga, featuring actors from St. Louis and New York who are making their Bluff City Theater debuts — Dustin Petrillo, Elizabeth Henry and Kevin Hester.
"It's quite funny, and I think audiences are going to love it," Anderson said.
Bluff City Theater welcomes everyone in the community to enjoy the season's lineup of plays, which includes the thriller "Misery." In this play, a fictional character becomes completely real to the reader. When the author kills the character off, the reader's obsession drives her to kidnap and torture the author. She demands that he write a new book to bring the character back from the dead.
Audience interaction and a hilarious performance will highlight "The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord." The play will be performed Thursday, May 11 to Saturday, May 20 in at the Rotary Pavilion at Glascock's Landing in Nipper Park.
This production takes place with Jefferson, Dickens and Tolstoy presenting their disparate interpretations of the Gospel. Although each character's version of the Gospel is completely different, they argue their perspective in an effort to leave Purgatory.
Anderson said the pavilion is an ideal location for a play that calls for three chairs and an empty room. Audience members have an interactive role in the experience, as they are assigned to a cheering section for each character. At the end, there will be an informal poll conducted so each person can express who they thought won the debate.
Anderson explained that donations and community support have been steady and greatly appreciated. The Missouri Arts Council and Riedel Foundation are again helping to bring the live theater experience to the community.
Anderson explained how the pandemic "put everything in sharp focus" for Bluff City Theater and other theaters across the country. The art form has witnessed steadily declining audience numbers over the past 20 years. Rising costs and limits related to ticket prices and seating capacity are among the contributing factors.
Anderson described the current circumstances surrounding New York's Broadway productions. The top 20 plays brought in $27 million over the past week. He added that amount is probably duplicated for the same Broadway shows that are presented on national tours. Consequently, 80 percent of the money spent on live theater experiences are for top 20 shows Anderson said are "essentially derivative", including revivals of old plays such as "The Music Man", based on pop singers, superheroes or Disney themes.
However, the average nonprofit theaters in the U.S. operate on a budget of $1.8 million per year — Bluff City Theater operates on a fraction of that figure. Anderson said that hundreds of small theaters like Bluff City Theater "are pushing the envelope" each year with innovative plays that aren't seen nearly as often as the more popular productions.
Hannibal audiences have had the chance to see five world premieres, two American premieres of foreign works, and Anderson regularly receives emails from playwrights requesting opportunity to have Bluff City Theater produce one of their plays.
"We decided that we really need to focus on making theater relevant to a new generation," he said. "And to do that we need to remove the financial barriers, because when you start talking about $25 or $30 a ticket, most of those tickets are being sold to older, affluent, already convinced theater people."
As a result, potential audience members who have a choice of how they will spend that money tend to be left out — making live theater less accessible to some members of the community.
To help ensure success — and continue presenting innovative plays like "The Lifespan of a Fact", donations and sponsorships have been vital. So far, Anderson said about $19,000 has been raised toward the $27,000 the theater needs to raise by June.
"Consequently, we're going back to the community and we're saying, 'if you believe in what we're doing, if you want to see theater survive — we need the support from the community, that's what it comes down to," Anderson said. "And so far, it's worked. We're now two years into this, and so far, we've been able to keep the books essentially balanced by relying on the kindness of strangers, I guess we could say."
Anderson wished to extend a warm welcome to everyone in the community to experience live theater this year at Bluff City Theater.
"Everything depends on building our audience," Anderson said, expressing his hope for large crowds to enjoy each play of the season. "I'd love to have full audiences for every show."
The process for reserving a ticket is straightforward through a quick visit to the website bluffcitytheater.com. While people are there, they can click on a convenient button to provide a donation if they choose to do so.
News about upcoming plays and other announcement will also be shared with the community on Bluff City Theater's Facebook page.
