QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center and the West Central Illinois Agency on Aging, with funding from the Illinois Department on Aging, have partnered to offer a free 12-week Fit and Strong Healthy Aging Series.
The series will begin Monday, Jan. 9 and is free to members and non-members. Participants will have the option of registering for classes from 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays or Wednesdays. The registration deadline is Tuesday, December 27.
“We’re excited about the return of the Health Aging Series to The Kroc Center’s program offerings,” said Fitness Program Specialist Kristin Obert. “I hope that by partnering with the West Central Illinois Agency on Aging, we can reach more community members who may benefit from this class.”
Fit & Strong is an evidence-based, multiple-component exercise program for the healthy aging population, focusing on decreasing lower body stiffness and pain and increasing lower body strength, aerobic capacity, and caloric expenditure. The goal of the 12-week program is to improve overall health, promote participation in future exercise programs, and build confidence to do so.
Pre- and post-strength testing will be performed. Each participant must fill out a health history questionnaire and a program enrollment form. Registration can be completed at The Kroc Center’s Welcome Desk at 405 Vermont St. in Quincy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.