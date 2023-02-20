QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center is excited to announce the upcoming Ukulele Class and Ukulele Jam.
The Ukulele Class will take place Thursdays, from noon to 1 p.m. March 9 to March 30. The Ukulele Jam will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Jonathon Weller, arts and education specialist at the Kroc Center, will instruct both opportunities.
"I came to love the ukulele when I was teaching elementary music, and since then, it has become one of my favorite instruments to teach," Weller said. "This four-week class is a great way to learn the fundamentals of playing. Our Ukulele Jam will be a fun time of hanging out and playing our instruments in a relaxed environment where we can enjoy making music together."
The ukulele is a great instrument for a beginner to learn to play. The class will meet once a week to explore this fun and easy-to-learn instrument. Instruments and music will be provided. However, participants are welcome to bring their own instrument if they own one.
Weller has been a member of The Kroc Center's staff for three years. He has a double major in vocal performance and music education from Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts. Since joining the Quincy community in 2020, Weller has been a conductor for Quincy Community Theater, leads the Corps Band and is The Salvation Army Staff Songsters Assistant Conductor.
More details, class prices and registration opportunities are available by visiting krocquincy.org.
