QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center will offer a Spring Break Multi-Sports Camp for students in kindergarten through second grades from 9-10 a.m. Monday, March 6 to Thursday, March 9.
The camp costs $40 for members and $50 for non-members.
A challenge for many parents is knowing which sport their child may or may not be interested in. This camp will introduce participants to basketball, volleyball, soccer, pickleball and more. Each camper will receive a water bottle.
“Last year’s Multi-Sport Camp was so much fun, and we can’t wait to meet this year’s participants,” Recreational Sports Specialist, Kristy Stegeman said. “This class is a great opportunity for kids to stay active during Spring Break and get an idea for the sports they are interested in.”
More information is available by visiting bit.ly/krocmultisportscamp.
