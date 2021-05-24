What would you do if your name was on The Kill List?
Fifty-two Pike County residents were targeted for death in the spring and summer of 1864 during the Civil War. Their only crime was suspected Confederate sympathies.
A register of names remains uncertain as the list allegedly has been lost, but one account claims seven or eight men indeed were murdered. Two who avoided it made sure the story was told.
The first victim appears to have been Meredith Jett, a Bowling Green farmer who served with two brothers in a Confederate cavalry unit. On May 31, 1864. Jett was yanked off his horse and shot to death by men dressed as Union soldiers.His wife gave birth to a daughter eight months later.
Competing Louisiana newspaper editors James Monaghan and A.J. Reid who were Union supporters, condemned the violence. Both were targeted by agitators, but survived the war.
Even after the surrender was signed in April 1865, retribution was sought against people who had held Southern allegiances. One of the most glaring examples was Missouri’s loyalty oath, which required a pledge by many professionals and tradesmen to disavow Confederate ideals and support the Union.
Father John Cummings of Louisiana did not take the oath and was arrested in September 1865 after saying Mass. His case went to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 5 to 4 decision, Cummings won and the loyalty oath eventually was tossed aside.