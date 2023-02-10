HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) Hagerman Art Gallery opened “The Holy Ellipsis…” on Friday, Feb. 3, highlighting the works of the featured artist for the gallery, HLGU Marketing Coordinator and graphic design instructor Todd Damotte.

At the opening reception for “The Holy Ellipsis…”, spectators were treated to incredible displays of live art as Damotte created two pieces in front of a crowd of more than 100 patrons in the packed Roland Fine Arts Center lobby. In between Damotte’s two live demonstrations, everyone was invited into the gallery where the full collection was on display. Guests enjoyed food and fellowship while viewing the art.

