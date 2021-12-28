The Golden Ruler donates to Sarah's Place

HANNIBAL — The Golden Ruler donated to Sarah’s Place this month, as a result of their 3rd Annual Rule Out Cancer Bash fundraiser, where donors were able to bash on a couple of pink copiers, have food, bid on silent auctions baskets and try to dunk Conner in the dunking booth in October.
Leslie O’Brien, representing The Golden Ruler, presented a $700 check to Al Kennett, representing Sarah’s Place.
“Sarah’s Place was set up to provide, at no cost, a comfortable and peaceful setting for people, and/or their families, who are in hospice care, home health care, receiving treatment at a cancer center, or other extended treatments,” Kennett said.
The Golden Ruler is honored to be able to present Sarah’s Place with the financial donation to help them continue to provide this service in our community.
More information is available about Sarah’s Place is available by finding it by going to the First Christian Church of Hannibal’s website at www.fcchannibal.com, then click more to see Sarah’s Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.