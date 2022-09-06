COLUMBIA, Mo. — For Hunger Action Month this September, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger.
Millions of people in America are often forced to make the choice between food and other basic needs. However, with the public’s support, real and lasting change is possible.
“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Instead, it becomes a different type of choice — an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help increase food access for all people, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”
During the month of September, people across The Food Bank’s 32-county service area can help address food insecurity by
- Learning about local food insecurity and raising awareness in-person or on social media
- Giving a gift or hosting a drive for a partner agency in their area
- Sharing their time with one of many volunteer opportunities at The Food Bank or a partner agency
“We are so grateful for the many local businesses, organizations and individuals who have committed to raising awareness and addressing hunger during Hunger Action Month,” emphasized Lindsay Young Lopez, President and CEO of The Food Bank. “From turning buildings and city landmarks orange to volunteering on September 23 for Hunger Action Day, we know our community cares about making a difference and we are excited to see how they choose to engage.”
Hunger Action Month comes at a time when Feeding America notes 45% of food banks in America are seeing an increase in demand. On average, The Food Bank is serving around 10,000 more neighbors per month than it did at this time in 2021. The organization hopes that Hunger Action Month will highlight the rising need in our community — and that the community will come together to help ensure all neighbors have access to nutritious food.
