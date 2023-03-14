HANNIBAL — The Family Store of Hannibal, located within the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, will host a 50 percent off store-wide clearance event in preparation for a complete store redesign.
The store-wide clearance will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 20 to Monday, March 27. Everything in the store, including housewares, furniture, clothing, dishes and tools, will be 50 percent off.
"Everything must go. We don't want to pack it," said Tina Eifert, store manager.
The store will be closed Tuesday, March 28 to Thursday, March 30 for a floor reset. The Salvation Army Family Services Office, located within the store, will be closed to in-person assistance (including the breadline and food pantry) during the closure.
Assistance will be available via phone only, by calling 573-221-7072.
The store will celebrate the grand re-opening with new store hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31. Donation drop-offs will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce will lead an official grand re-opening ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Free hot dogs and refreshments will be offered to shoppers and attendees. Shoppers will also be entered to win a store voucher.
Donations to and purchases from The Salvation Army Family Store help provide funds to The Salvation Army Family Services Office of Hannibal. The Salvation Army serves Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties.
More information is available by calling Eifert at 573-248-8008.
