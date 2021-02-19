The Child Center hires new executive director

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Board of Directors of The Child Center recently announced Andrea Vent has been selected as its new executive director.
The Child Center is a nonprofit organization responding to child abuse through a supportive team approach to reduce the trauma to children and their families.
“We are exceptionally pleased that Andrea has taken on the role of the executive director,” said Julie Seymore, president of The Child Center Board of Directors. “With her knowledge of child advocacy centers and proven leadership, we expect Andrea to not only continue The Child Center’s excellent services, but to work with partners and funders to help plan effectively for the future, expand our programs and introduce innovative approaches to help end child abuse.”
Vent joins The Child Center with over 20 years’ experience working with children and fragile families in nonprofit settings, most recently as the executive director for The Haven of Grace and Isabel’s House. She earned a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Missouri–St. Louis, and a Master of Business Administration from Fontbonne University.
“I am honored to join The Child Center, and partner with the incredibly talented staff and Board of Directors,” Vent said. “I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring The Child Center to the next level and further extending ‘healing, helping and hope’ to the children and families of Northeastern Missouri.”
Vent will start her role as executive director March 1.