HANNIBAL — A Texas woman suffered minor injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Shinn Lane, 2 miles west of Hannibal.
Involved in the mishap was a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Joshua A. Walker of Chicago, Ill.
According to the accident report the Toyota lost control on the snow-covered road. The car then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Injured was a passenger, 23-year-old Aunjanae D. Grimes of Houston, Texas.
Grimes was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both the driver and passenger were wearing a safety device.