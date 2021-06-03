Tenth Judicial Circuit adapts COVID-19 protocols

HANNIBAL — Judges in the Tenth Judicial Circuit will set up safety measures on a case-by-case basis, as part of a forthcoming order from Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd and following the Missouri Supreme Court's decision to lift previous reopening guidelines on June 15.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd has posted orders consistent with guidelines from the Missouri Supreme Court while implementing safety measures with assistance from court staff, attorneys, law enforcement and other officials. The Circuit is currently in Phase 3 of the tiered reopening system, which allows in-person hearings and Webex online hearings — the method used for most confined individuals. Under Shepherd's new order, each judge will set up the safety measures for court proceedings.
The Missouri Supreme Court cited reduced cases of COVID-19 nationally and at the state level, along with the increased availability of vaccines for the disease, for the June 15 order.
People who have not had COVID-19 or have not received the vaccine will be encouraged to wear a mask. Anyone exhibiting unexplained COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the courthouse.
Webex will remain available for many court matters, and confined individuals will continue to use the system or other videoconference software, which Shepherd said videoconferencing has increased public safety and reduced costs with the reduction in transportation of the individuals to the courthouse.
Videoconferencing will continue to be "a valuable tool" for attorneys, parties and law enforcement in the future. Shepherd said the technology and safety protocols were important amid the pandemic and leading to the future.
"Being able to conduct videoconferences and court appearances with occupancy restrictions has allowed cases to move forward during the past year. Jury trials will be resuming, and across the Circuit, prospective jurors have been receiving their notices of service," she said.