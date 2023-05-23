HANNIBAL — One of the major projects for Hannibal Parks & Recreation is poised to make a big impact at Huckleberry Park, as a complete renovation of the tennis/pickleball courts is showing steady progress.

Crews have been busy demolishing the old court surface, creating a new asphalt surface and installing new footing for nets. The revised layout will feature two tennis courts on the north side and six pickleball courts on the south side. Concrete work has also been completed for the nearby parking lot expansion.

