SHELBINA, Mo — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform a culvert replacement Friday, Oct. 15, on Route KK in Shelby County. The road will be closed from County Road 203 to County Road 201 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
