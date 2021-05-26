HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, a temporary closure of northbound U.S. 61 in Hannibal is scheduled beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, and extending through the early morning hours to 4 a.m. Thursday, May 27. Crews will complete the deck pour for the passing lane on the bridge over BNSF Railroad.
“Once this stage of construction is complete, crews will be working on guardrail, barrier curb and remaining items over the next few weeks to complete the project before opening to traffic,” Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said.
The road will be closed between Warren Barrett Drive and Market Street.
There will be no signed detour, and traffic will be routed to Warren Barrett Drive to Missouri Route 79 and back onto to U.S. 36. Message boards and signage will be placed at various locations to assist motorists.
Motorists will need to use caution while traveling through the area during these times. Remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel.